WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

342 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Showers will continue to bring accumulations through the next 24

hours and gradually total 4 to 8 inches. However, widespread amounts

will generally remain below advisory criteria.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to

more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability

to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In

Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY

ABOVE 500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be somewhat showery in nature.

Elevations below 500 feet may locally receive an inch or two,

but most accumulations will occur at the higher elevations.

