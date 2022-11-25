WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 229 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather