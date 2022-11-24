WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 741 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog is densest in Washington County, western portions of Clark County, and along water bodies. Dense fog will be patchy east of I-5. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter miles in dense fog along waterways. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather