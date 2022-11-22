WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Portland OR 421 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR BEACHES... * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast counties. In Washington, South Washington Coast county. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather