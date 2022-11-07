WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1104 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Showers will continue to diminish across the region, with warm air behind the front causing snow levels to rise towards 2000 feet. This will cause any lingering rain\/snow mixture to become predominately rain by late this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather