WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 427 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, with total storm accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, highest above the passes. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1000 to 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Though, snow may fall down to valley floor in the Cascade foothills at times this evening, with local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.