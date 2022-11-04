WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 305 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather