WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

130 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower

Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 95 mph

above 4500 feet. Strongest wind above treeline, generally 6000

feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

