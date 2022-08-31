WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Southwest Clean Air Agency

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Relayed by National Weather Service Portland OR

1158 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of

Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is

in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone

pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in

the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality

to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities

that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other

alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing

problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms

worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with

pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and

aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to

produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to

sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon

and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air

quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later

in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.swcleanair.gov

www.oregon.gov/DEQ

_____

