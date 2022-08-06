WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1015 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 102. Low temperatures 65 to 70.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood

River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central

Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

