WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Portland OR

537 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...A line of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will impact

portions of the Portland and Vancouver Metro through 615 PM PDT...

At 534 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and possible

thunderstorms along a line extending from Salmon Creek to Beaverton

to near Forest Grove. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy

downpours.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas with poor drainage may experience

local ponding of water.

Locations impacted include...

Hillsboro, Oregon City, Washougal, Vancouver Downtown, Portland

Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Beaverton, Tigard, Lake

Oswego, Tualatin, West Linn, Milwaukie, Wilsonville, Camas,

Troutdale, Gladstone, Maywood Park and Rivergrove.

LAT...LON 4573 12234 4543 12234 4529 12272 4539 12323

4550 12290 4575 12268

TIME...MOT...LOC 0034Z 278DEG 31KT 4572 12266 4549 12284 4542 12307

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

