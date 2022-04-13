WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

108 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Periods of heavy snow will make driving difficult due

to slippery roads and poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 4 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central

Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. Local

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, mainly in the

hills.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Greater Portland Metro

Area. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow

may bring down tree branches, potentially resulting in downed

power lines and power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely period for accumulating

snow appears to be between 2 AM and 7 AM Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

conditions could impact the morning commute.

snow appears to be between 3 AM and 9 AM Wednesday morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather