WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 802 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall will occur early Sunday morning through late Sunday morning. Snowfall rates up to one and a half inches per hour will be possible during this time period. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM of 3 to 8 inches. Heaviest snowfall early Sunday morning through late Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions above 1500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels may lower to 1000 to 1500 feet at times late Saturday night through Sunday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather