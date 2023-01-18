WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 943 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Possible slippery conditions with freezing fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibilities are likely along portions of I-82 and US-395. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather