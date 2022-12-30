WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1002 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be on the northern slopes and along the base of the Blue Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass and US-12 and White Pass. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. conditions will likely impact I-82 and US-12. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather