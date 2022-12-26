WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

200 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and

generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and

Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of

the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather