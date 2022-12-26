WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

439 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and

Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of

the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather