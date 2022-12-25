WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

159 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing expected.

Total ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch Monday and

Monday night, locally higher amounts possible approaching a half

inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain with

additional ice accumulations of a light glaze rest of today.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be very difficult to hazardous. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute, and

will impact the Interstate 82 and 90 corridors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulation periods are

expected to occur Monday morning and Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain with

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected.

Total ice accumulations between five and fifteen hundredths of

an inch.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4

AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute, and will impact the Interstate 82 and Highway 395

corridors.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up

to a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday.

will impact the Interstate 84 corridor.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulation period is expected

to occur Monday morning.

