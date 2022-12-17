WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 254 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Impacts to trees and power lines could be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather