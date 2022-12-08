WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1109 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to

three inches expected. Storm total of 2 to 6 inches expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow expected primarily west

of The Dalles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

