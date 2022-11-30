WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1158 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snowfall has currently tapered off in the area. However, light

snow will still be possible through this evening, but are expected

to stay below warning criteria.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON BELOW 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation below 3000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a

* WHERE...Simcoe Highlands.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

