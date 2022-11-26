WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1146 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... Fog has dissipated and temperatures have warmed to above freezing in the area. There may still be some pockets of lingering fog in protected valleys and near bodies of water, but overall conditions have improved. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather