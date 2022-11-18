WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

539 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in

freezing fog.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of

the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized

areas of freezing drizzle causing slick roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

