WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 101 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of southeast Washington, including the following county, Walla Walla. River gauges in the area are trending downward and have fallen below flood stage. Little precipitation is expected in the forecast over the next several days, therefore the warning will be cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather