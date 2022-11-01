WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

127 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains

of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern

Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of

Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and

Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

