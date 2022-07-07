WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1157 PM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN YAKIMA COUNTIES... At 1156 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Sunnyside, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish, Granger, Zillah, Mabton, Satus and Buena. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather