WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

226 PM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...

Walla Walla River near Touchet affecting Walla Walla County.

.Runoff from previous rainfall will continue to keep the river level

high through the evening.

For the Walla Walla River...including Touchet...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Walla Walla River near Touchet.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low land areas along

river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:30 PM PDT Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:30 PM PDT Tuesday was 13.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 5.5 feet Friday,

June 24.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.7 feet on 01/30/1965.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

