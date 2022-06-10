WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

401 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima County.

For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...Moderate

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Naches River near Naches.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 4:00 AM PDT Friday the stage was 17.0 feet. River

expected to rise to flood stage at 17.8 feet this afternoon, and

then crest around 19.0 feet Saturday night, then begin receding.

At 19.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible from Cliffdell

downstream to Yakima.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather