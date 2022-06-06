WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

504 PM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hydrologic flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the

following county, Kittitas.

* WHEN...Until 545 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 504 PM PDT, Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory

area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

the Elk Meadows subdivision near Easton.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

