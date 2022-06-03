WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1029 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Yakima County through 1100 AM PDT... At 1029 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mabton, or near Sunnyside, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4637 11988 4623 11987 4615 11995 4621 12010 4642 12002 TIME...MOT...LOC 1729Z 211DEG 18KT 4624 11999 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather