WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

526 PM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible through this evening. Widely isolated rainfall amounts

approaching 1 inch per hour possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the

following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue

Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Northwest Blue

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Areas that have observed heavy rain and flooding the previous

weekend may experience thunderstorms producing heavy

downpours. The Green Ridge Fire burn scar may contribute to

debris flows in southeast Washington should heavy downpours

occur.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

