WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 237 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will be possible, especially near any bare or recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.