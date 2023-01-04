WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

850 FPUS56 KOTX 040822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

WAZ031-051200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, except south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except south 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ034-035-051200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog

overnight. A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain, snow and light freezing drizzle. Highs in the 30s, Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow in the evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

flurries. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s, East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and flurries.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ038-051200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and

light freezing drizzle. Patchy fog overnight. A chance of snow

overnight. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ041-044-051200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog

overnight. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of snow and light freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s, Lows in the 20s, North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and flurries.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ043-051200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and

light freezing drizzle. Patchy fog overnight. A chance of snow

overnight. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance

of rain overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and flurries.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and flurries.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ047-051200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog

overnight. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of light

freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 28. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ048-051200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of

light freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Blustery. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and around 1 inch in the mountains. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

WAZ049-051200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and light

freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to

24. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the mountains.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in

the upper 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

