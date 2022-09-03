WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

421 FPUS56 KOTX 030922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

WAZ031-032300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms with little or no rain in

the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms

with little or no rain in the evening. Haze. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-032300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with

little or no rain in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the

morning. Haze. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ038-032300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms with little or no rain in

the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in

the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-032300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles and

thunderstorms with little or no rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-032300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms with little or no rain in

the afternoon. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ047-032300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ048-032300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-032300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

221 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather