WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

_____

575 FPUS56 KOTX 240923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-242300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, North wind

5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ047-242300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ048-242300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ049-242300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

