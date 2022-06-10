WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ 949 FPUS56 KOTX 100925 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 WAZ032-102300- Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties- Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ031-102300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ034-035-102300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ038-102300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ041-044-102300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ043-102300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ047-102300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ048-102300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ049-102300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 225 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$