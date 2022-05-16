WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

030 FPUS56 KOTX 160924

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-162300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-162300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ047-162300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ048-162300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ049-162300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

