WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

_____

652 FPUS56 KOTX 031024

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

WAZ031-040000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-040000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-040000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-040000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-040000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-040000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-040000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-040000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. In the

mountains, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. In the

mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather