WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

137 FPUS56 KOTX 141013

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

WAZ031-150000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-150000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ038-150000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-150000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ044-150000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ043-150000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ047-150000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-150000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ049-150000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

