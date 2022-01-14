WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022 _____ 137 FPUS56 KOTX 141013 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 WAZ031-150000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-150000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ038-150000- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ041-150000- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ044-150000- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ043-150000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ047-150000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-150000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-150000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 213 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. _____