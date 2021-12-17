WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

_____

572 FPUS56 KOTX 171014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

WAZ031-180000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. South wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-180000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ036-180000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ038-180000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 14 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Not as cold. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-180000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 18 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-180000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 19 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-180000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 19 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ048-180000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the

mountains. Lows 19 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-180000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 15 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to

22.

$$

_____

