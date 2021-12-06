WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

832 FPUS56 KOTX 061014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

WAZ031-070000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Patchy fog.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-070000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ036-070000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

WAZ037-038-070000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

17 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-070000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-070000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ047-070000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-070000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain

snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ049-070000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

_____

