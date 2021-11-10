WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

398 FPUS56 KOTX 101014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

WAZ031-110000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-110000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ036-110000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-110000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-110000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ043-110000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ047-110000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and up to 3 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

may be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ048-110000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain, high mountain snow and

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet, rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-110000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Snow level

6000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

