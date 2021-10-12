WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021 _____ 555 FPUS56 KOTX 120918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 WAZ031-122300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ034-035-122300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ037-038-122300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ041-122300- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ044-122300- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ043-122300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ047-122300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and flurries in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Widespread frost. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ048-122300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ049-122300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$

_____