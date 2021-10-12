WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

555 FPUS56 KOTX 120918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

WAZ031-122300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-122300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-122300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of sprinkles and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-122300-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in

the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ044-122300-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around

30. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-122300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow overnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ047-122300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and flurries in the

morning, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Widespread frost. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ048-122300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A chance of

flurries. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ049-122300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather