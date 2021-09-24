WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

_____

561 FPUS56 KOTX 240918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-242300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-242300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ048-242300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-242300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather