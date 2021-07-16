WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

777 FPUS56 KOTX 160912

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-162300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-162300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ042-162300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

