WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...Near Record High Temperatures Wednesday...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

