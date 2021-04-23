WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

