WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

576 FPUS56 KOTX 170923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

WAZ031-172300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ034-172300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ035-172300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-038-172300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ041-044-172300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ042-172300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of high

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ043-172300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

