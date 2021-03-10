WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

_____

480 FPUS56 KOTX 101022

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

WAZ031-110000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-110000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-110000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-110000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-110000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-110000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated snow showers. Lows 11 to

21. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-110000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather