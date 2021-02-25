WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

_____

252 FPUS56 KOTX 251043

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

WAZ036-260000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ033-260000-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ032-260000-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ031-260000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-260000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ035-260000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-260000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ037-260000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-260000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-260000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-260000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

_____

